Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,154,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,898,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,942,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,489,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.26 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $141.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.