Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

