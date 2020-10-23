VAT Group’s (VACNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.