Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

Ventas stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

