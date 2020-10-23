VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274,030 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.27% of VEON worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,624,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,168,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.