Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $846,164.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00714361 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00302339 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00747769 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000408 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00022307 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

