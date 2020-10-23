Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 259,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 103,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $391,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

