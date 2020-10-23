Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 445,157 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $186.41 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

