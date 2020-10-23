VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VIA optronics (NASDAQ:VIAO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VIAO opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

