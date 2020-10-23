Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.