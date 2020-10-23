Viemed Healthcare’s (VMD) Accumulate Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their accumulate rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.