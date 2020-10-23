Vifor Pharma’s (GNHAF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GNHAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GNHAF stock opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.42. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

