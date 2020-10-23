Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

