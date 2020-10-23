Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 299,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $197.99 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

