Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average is $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

