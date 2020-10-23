VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 10.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s stock price traded down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 1,524,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,749,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

