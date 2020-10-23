Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

