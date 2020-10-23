W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. Its shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and lower times interest earned concern. High costs tend to weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in earnings. However, it has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. It has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WRB. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

WRB opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

