W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $400.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.71.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $362.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.37. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 77.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1,643.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

