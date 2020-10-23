Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €47.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.13 ($35.45).

Shares of BOSS opened at €22.74 ($26.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.23.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.