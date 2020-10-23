Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €47.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.13 ($35.45).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €22.74 ($26.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.