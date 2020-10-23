Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.29 ($30.92).

JEN opened at €22.96 ($27.01) on Tuesday. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.82 and its 200 day moving average is €21.51.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

