Warburg Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Warburg Research restated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $145.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

