Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

WMG stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of -47.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $196,640,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,575,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,663,000.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

