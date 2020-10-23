Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

