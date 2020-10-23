Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.15.

Wayfair stock opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,492 shares in the company, valued at $23,930,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,549 shares of company stock worth $192,868,714 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

