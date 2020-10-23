WazirX Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. WazirX has a total market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

