Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

