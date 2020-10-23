Wells Fargo & Company Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

