Wells Fargo & Company Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Snap by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

