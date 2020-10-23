Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.
NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
