Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.