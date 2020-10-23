Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.63.
NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
