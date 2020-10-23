Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.25.

NYSE:WHR opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 146.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Whirlpool by 191.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 48.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

