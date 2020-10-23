William Blair Comments on Pentair PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Pentair stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

