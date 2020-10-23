WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $2,134,889.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,891,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 223.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $421,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

