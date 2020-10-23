WINk Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.10 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. WINk has a total market capitalization of $25.79 million and $3.10 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001276 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00010194 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.