Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 11.7%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $50.39. 3,122,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 763,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

