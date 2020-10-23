Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.16. 1,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

