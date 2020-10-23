Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 10,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 22,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.