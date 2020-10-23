X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $32,979.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 59,109,400,956 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

