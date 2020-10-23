Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Shares Up 9.1%

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 62,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

Yangaroo Company Profile (CVE:YOO)

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

