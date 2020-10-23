Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

