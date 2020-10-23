Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:YIN opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

