Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

DAO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Youdao during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. 14,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,963. Youdao has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

