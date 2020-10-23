Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CENT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.