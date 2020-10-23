Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

