Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.