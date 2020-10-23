Zacks: Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. QAD also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $913.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4,419.42 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

