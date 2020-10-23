Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $15.86 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $29.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

