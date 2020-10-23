Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 683.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after buying an additional 1,110,639 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth $11,738,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 513,793 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

