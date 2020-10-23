Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. ValuEngine upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $377.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

